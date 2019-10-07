One of the basic universal principles is of duality (yin/yang).
We have have seen over the last decade more of a leftist approach used in Kokomo’s political framework. Millions in tax money and multiple low-income housing projects definitely fall more into the left side of the spectrum, as government is used to play more and more of a role in the private sector, free market economy.
Also, to heavily pursue these economic development endeavors, the current city administration has intentionally underspent budgeted money on city department staffing and equipment upkeep. It makes sense going forward that to balance the more leftist-government intrusion approach recently used in Kokomo, a certain degree of conservatism is needed to find a new political equilibrium.
One mayoral candidate would bring that conservative side, and many feel would also be open-minded and balanced when it comes to addressing environmental issues, community outreach initiatives and ensuring social issues and the will of the people are not neglected.
The other candidate is tied to a party that is increasingly going the way of socialism. This makes me wonder if this candidate also harbors some far-leftist ideologies, such as socialized medicine, open borders, third-term abortions, limited gun rights and bigger government with more control and taxing power. A candidate with a far-left mentality might let that influence policy decisions in the city.
The last thing Kokomo needs is another four years of leftist thinking, where government is the solution to all our problems. In reality, it is often government intrusion that complicates matters to begin with and creates the problems.
Kokomo can still be progressive on community, environmental and economic issues while maintaining a foundation of fiscal conservatism with common-sense approaches to economic development. Balance is required in Kokomo’s future, and conservatism is part of that balanced approach. It is a simple choice between the two candidates - balance and conservatism, or ultra-progressive policies that overuse tax money.
Adam Renshaw, Kokomo
