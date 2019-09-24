As my family and I returned from a wonderful vacation and to our lives in Kokomo, I could not help but think that Kokomo is a better place to return to and to live in than it was just a few years ago.
We have Mayor Greg Goodnight and his team in City Hall to thank for much of this progress. More than ever, Kokomo is a city that people want to move to, want to remain in and that will attract businesses.
Also upon return, I saw the unfortunate and harmful statements in print by some running for office and those who want to return to the past. Retreat is not an option if we want to thrive as a community. We must continue and accelerate the transformations Mayor Goodnight has implemented.
I hope that those elected this fall will move beyond rhetoric and party politics. I hope those elected focus on comprehending the magnitude of the challenges Kokomo must still overcome if we are to avoid what is making so many Midwestern cities ghost towns.
Mayor Goodnight has Kokomo pointed in the right direction. Let’s celebrate what he and his team have accomplished and use it to inspire us to do even more.
Matt McKillip, Kokomo
