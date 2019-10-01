Saturday, Sept. 28, we rented the Pavilion at Highland Park for our annual family reunion. We have held our reunion there for probably the last 20 years. The place had not changed for that many years.
This year we had an amazing surprise. The place had been completely renovated. From the high Knotty Pine ceiling, the central air conditioning, the handicap accessible restrooms (2), new doors, new tables and chairs, and new appliances. This place is now a first-class meeting place and a highlight of all our city parks.
This is just another example of the great work of Mayor Goodnight, Torrey Roe and the entire workforce at the Park Department, Street Department, and many others in Mayor Goodnight's administration and workforce. I and my family would like to thank all of them for making Kokomo the most beautiful city in the state of Indiana. I wish Mayor Goodnight well, and pray our city continues to progress and not fall back into a decaying old factory town that it was 20 years ago.
Ron Owsley, Sharpsville
