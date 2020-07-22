Their words will echo through history, but it is in their courageous action that has cemented lasting change. Words alone did not carry John Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge or seat C.T. Vivian at lunch counters in Peoria. Each man exhibited an unrelenting predisposition toward action. Each man refused to accept a bitterly flawed America as inevitable. Each man looked bigotry and cruelty and hatred in the eye, but refused to return it.
We too must act. We too must pick up the oars, point this boat toward justice and row. As Congressman Lewis and the Rev. Vivian showed us in the towering achievements made by their hands, lasting progress toward justice is gained only through action.
