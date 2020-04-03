I read the letter from Annette Ruterbories in the Tribune this morning (April 1) and must say, I agree with her 110%. Where is our city leadership? Except for announcing the closure of city offices to the public (which I understand), I have heard nothing from them!

Just Monday of this week, thinking since I live in the city, I should contact city officials, I sent an email to the mayor (and copied all nine members of the Common Council) regarding a concern.

While I did receive a response from him (not a single response from a council member), it was basically telling me the city could do nothing. Not believing him, as I’ve seen Mayor Hogsett step to the plate on various matters in Indianapolis, I then sought the advice of a former Democratic Common Council member whom I respect for their advice on city matters.

This person suggested I contact Paul Wyman (a Republican). I sent Mr. Wyman a copy of the email I had sent the mayor, and I received a prompt response from him asking a question. I replied yesterday morning and, as far as I know, he is looking into available options.

So I too ask, “Where is our city leadership?” Where is the “Get More with Moore” we heard so much about just a few months ago? If our mayor is going to just sit back and have Wyman run the entire county (including the city), why do we need a mayor or city councilmen? Perhaps we should change to county government (like most of Marion County) and elect Wyman as our mayor!

Steve Ashba, Kokomo

