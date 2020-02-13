I am writing in response to Brad Bagwell's guest column dated Feb. 7.
I am in complete agreement with Mr. Bagwell's comments that we should accept nothing less than full interstate standards on U.S. 31.
This means limited access with no driveways, J-turns or grade level intersections permitted with full 70 mph speed limit. I have followed this project for many years, and we have come a long way but much remains to be done.
Mr. Bagwell does not mention where the funding would come from.
The governor's plan for a "free flowing road" would be complete by 2024, but we would have to kick the can down the road many years to make it a full freeway, as there are projects all over the state such as U.S. 30 demanding funding.
There is $600 million in state funds for the last section of Interstate 69. I thought federal funds were used for this project. We have Vice President Pence in Washington, and President Trump announced a new infrastructure program in his State of the Union Address.
I would suggest we designate U.S. 31 as Interstate 67 and obtain funding in that manner. The increased truck tolls and gas tax would not be able to fund this for years. Dennis Faulkenberg of the U.S. 31 Coalition always indicated the coalition would be seeking funding sources.
As Mr. Bagwell states, let's do this right and not waste money on J-turns and construction not meeting freeway standards. People are tired of waiting, and this project needs to be expedited to minimize deadly accidents and unnecessary deaths.
Daniel Macaluso, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.