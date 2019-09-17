To President Trump supporters: Can we talk about a relatively non-partisan subject - common courtesy?
We seem to be treating each other with less tolerance over heritage, religion, sexual orientation and personal politics. Politeness is at a premium.
I know you’ve had reservations with Jimmy Carter, Bill (and Hillary) Clinton, Barack Obama, and probably any Democrat of note. But your right-wing leaders have something in common with the Democrats named above: all have been lampooned by "Saturday Night Live" and survived with dignity intact. They did this by practicing self-effacing humor, a skill that when done right, makes it harder for people to dislike you.
George H.W. Bush, after his 1992 presidential loss to Bill Clinton, held a party for staffers with "Saturday Night Live’s" Dana Carvey, who had been impersonating Bush on "SNL." No one laughed harder than Bush. Reagan joked about his age, Obama got mileage out of his unusual name, and the Clintons mused about life in Arkansas.
I don’t expect President Trump to change his stripes and start poking fun at himself. I’m not that naïve, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t have some clean fun laughing at ourselves.
I’ll demonstrate: “When I was born, the coctor looked at me and slapped my mother.”
I channeled Rodney Dangerfield, but you get the idea.
Next year, you vote your way and I’ll vote mine. Until then can we at least be more civil to each other?
I just showed you how. Now it’s your turn.
Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
