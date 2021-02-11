Dear Representative VanNatter,
I would like your answers to questions I have on SB 389, the bill that repeals protection of Indiana's wetlands and recently passed through the Indiana Senate and is on its way to the House in which you serve.
My first question is: Section 15 of the bill states that by repealing Indiana Code 13-18-22 (which gives IDEM authority to regulate isolated wetlands) , the General Assembly does not intend to affect the regulation of dredged or filled materials into U.S. waters. At the end of the section is a statement that claims that the section expires in July of 2022. Does this mean that after that date U.S. waterways in Indiana will not be regulated by IDEM?
Even though the bill uses the term isolated wetlands, do you know that none of Indiana's water is truly isolated? Wetlands are water filters, and the isolated wetlands of Indiana are responsible for filtering the water that ends up in the aquifers that supply the majority of drinking water for Indiana's residents.
Are you aware, Representative VanNatter, that the three main authors of SB 389 also own businesses that are members of the Indiana Builders Association, which is the group leading the lobbying effort for this bill?
My last question for you, Representative VanNatter, is this: Are you willing to listen to ALL of your constituents and help lead the Legislature to a compromise on this issue? Hoosiers are well known for the care they show their neighbors. I would not want laws that make it unduly difficult for small businesses to succeed. By the same token, I am confident that those small business owners want to preserve clean drinking water and biodiversity for their neighbors.
Thank you in advance for your response to this most urgent matter.
Pam Gilbody, Kokomo
