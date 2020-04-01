Letter carriers are deemed “essential personnel” and will continue to deliver your mail and packages throughout these troubling times in our communities with the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. The CDC has published the need to practice social distancing and remain 6 feet apart to help prevent the spread of the virus. This includes interactions with mail carriers in your community.
We take great pride in serving our communities and we gladly accept our jobs being deemed “mission critica,l” where we will be working every day throughout this pandemic. We strive to give you a sense of normalcy and hope you enjoy seeing your letter carrier or the white trucks with the eagle on the side in every neighborhood six and seven days a week. Now is the time to stay at home and allow us to bring much needed supplies to your front door.
Don’t get me wrong, some of us are a little worried about our own well-being and the well-being of our families when we return home each night. Please help us out and sanitize your mailboxes, door knobs and other objects letter carriers touch while delivering your mail and packages. This is for our safety as well as yours and your loved ones'.
This is what we do and we deliver for you.
Ronnie Roush, Carmel
