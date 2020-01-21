President Donald Trump is responsible for destroying the truth as we knew it in this nation. He has lied so much and so often that it is becoming normalized behavior for the Republican Party. I am surprised that so few have stood up to confront this constant deception and soiling of the fabric of society.
The truth is defined as that which is true or in accordance with fact or reality. The truth is not the same as someone’s point of view. Our system of government is based on truths. The Declaration of Independence preamble states “we hold these truths to be self-evident.”
As the president destroys the truth through a steady barrage of lies, the collateral damage is the tearing down of morals, fidelity, honesty, integrity, trust, reputation, confidence, respect, reliability and many more values that ad civility to a society.
Reasoning is the highest form of mental mathematics that allows us to - through the process of reasoning - arrive at the truth. Trump has taken away the Republicans' ability to reason and replaced truth with alternative facts. These alternative truths are derived from blinding emotion laced with personal prejudices and bigotry rather than objective reasoned truth and facts.
Trump calls his impeachment a hoax. The truth is that he was impeached because he broke the law by asking several foreign governments to intervene in our elections, and withheld foreign aid, thereby endangering our national security for his own personal benefit. He continued to break the law by obstructing testimony in the congressional impeachment hearings.
His crime was first brought to the attention of Congress by a Trump-appointed Republican inspector general. Trump himself even publicly admitted he committed the crimes several times.
Booker T. Washington said, “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it is accepted by a majority.” I agree with him.
We were punished when we got caught lying when I was young. My father thought that telling a lie led to becoming a thief and becoming a thief led to more serious crimes and he wanted to stop it at the lie.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
