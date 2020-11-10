Every year or two, teachers and administrators at schools all across Indiana negotiate a new contract. This bargaining process begins with a public hearing that the local union president typically presents. As president of the Maconaquah Education Association, I did just that and shared how Macoonaquah School Corporation has turned its financial difficulties around the past few years.
Schools have two funds from which they pay their expenses: education and operations. The education fund is to be used to pay anything that directly affects student learning: salaries, benefits and supplies. The operations fund is for everything else that keeps the school running: maintenance, utilities and transportation.
Maconaquah teachers, like most teachers across the state, are working in different ways from which they’ve been trained and have been expected to do more with less. Teachers were expecting and deserving of a compensation package that considers the additional hours that are being spent outside of the school day and the additional responsibilities that have been laid upon them.
Maconaquah’s education fund has grown from $1,952,747.88 to $2,524,481.56 from August of 2019 to August of 2020. The balance in the transportation fund has grown from $372,244.59 to $732,623.44 in that same time frame. Imagine the teacher’s surprise that the school has offered them a $500 stipend, which, for returning employees, would provide about a $2.73 per day.
Now, in the middle of this pandemic, Maconaquah School Corporation has decided that the last offer it will be considering for the 2020-2021 school year is the $500 one-time stipend. This is unacceptable, and now, we are required to move forward to mediation, a process where a mediator tries to help the two groups come to an acceptable agreement.
Please consider attending Maconaquah’s next board meeting, on Monday, Nov. 23, to show your support of these hardworking Maconaquah teachers. The meeting will take place in the MHS auditorium at 6 p.m.
Nick Atkins, Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.