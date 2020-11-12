It may be too early for some introspection, but some of the low hanging fruit I think can be discussed.
The tsunami of mail-in ballots gave at least concerns of potential fraud. However, the potential doesn’t always equate to fraud. We have incidents that point to issues, but is it widespread? It doesn’t seem widespread and in a volume to swing the election.
I think it is fair to say that Trump in a lot of ways didn’t help himself. While many of us agreed with his message and the fighting spirit, I think his belittling of people who crossed him and the incessant negative tweets grated on people.
What I fear is the Never Trump wing of the GOP will take control, and we will go back to the GOP of the 1960s, the lovable losers.
The successes during this election, and there were many, were because of Donald J. Trump as well. People rallied around him and coattails pulled many through. I wonder if McSally lost because the last two weeks she showed tepid support for POTUS. Her cowardice may have cost her her seat.
While Biden and Pelosi can most likely claim victory, their hoped mandate is far from a reality. Trump reached more Blacks and Hispanics than maybe any Republican president in history. The GOP needs to continue to garner more minority votes, especially since these are the segments of the population growing.
But efforts need to be based on actions, actions like Trump did, and not rhetoric alone like often has happened around election time. Will Biden be a uniter? I can only hope he has success, but I have a high degree of skepticism. Am I being unfair? I don’t think so. Look at his flip-flops on the campaign trail. Look at who he picked as his VP. Was she the best person or was she chosen because of race, gender, or political goals?
It remains to be seen if the GOP concerns of radical left policies pushing us toward socialism happen. Sadly many who voted for Joe want the dream of “the good life” that socialism promises but has never ever delivered in the long run. Remember what Margaret Thatcher said, “Socialism only works as long as the government can get your money.” So I think the future has us in for a bumpy ride. Hang on.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
