The Indiana State Medical Association applauds Gov. Eric Holcomb’s courageous leadership to require face masks for all Hoosiers throughout the state.
This mandate is a necessary step to reverse the rising trend of COVID-19 and protect Indiana’s health care system from further strain.
Face masks are a proven and effective tool to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and will allow Hoosiers to more safely visit their doctors for the preventive and ongoing care needed to stay healthy.
Dr. Lisa Hatcher, Indiana State Medical Association president
