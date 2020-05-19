Indiana has the eight highest maternal mortality rate in America. In recent months, many legislators and advocacy groups fought hard for a bill that would have provided pregnant workers accommodations while working.
The legislation would have provided accommodations such as frequent breaks and change of duties in order to support expecting mothers in the workplace. Sadly, this bill was killed on the Senate floor and the legislative council failed to give it a summer study committee. Meanwhile, expecting mothers still work in unsafe situations without the ability to receive accommodations in the workplace.
I am disheartened to see that Indiana continually fails to improve working conditions, especially for those who need it most. Our maternal mortality rate will not improve without significant legislative change. Change that many current legislators are unwilling to make.
We must do better for the women and children who call Indiana home. Women should not be scared about their working conditions, especially while they are pregnant. Women should be able to provide for their families while working in a safe environment. To me, these seem like human rights and yet, in Indiana, we are missing the mark.
Dylan McHenry, Greentown
