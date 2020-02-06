I spent the past district work period meeting with mayors across Indiana’s 5th District, including Kokomo’s new mayor, Tyler Moore.
As we discussed infrastructure, I shared with the mayor how Kokomo could apply for federal grants and how that money could help Kokomo build infrastructure, promote jobs and economic development.
Congressional offices are able to support towns and counties’ federal grant applications, and my office has a strong track record helping to secure these federal funds for our citizens. I stand ready to assist Kokomo in this way.
We also discussed the 2020 census. Mayor Moore was excited about the potential opportunities presented by the 2020 census. We agreed that getting an accurate count would lead to better allocation of federal funding, and he is looking into Kokomo’s Complete Count Committee.
The mayor brings a lot of energy to his job, and I am confident he will represent the citizens of Kokomo well. He has a lot of responsibilities and has already hired a new police and fire chief. I am confident that his vision for Kokomo is a strong one.
I want to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Moore for meeting with me and how grateful our community is for your public service. I look forward to working with Mayor Moore and his team.
Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Indiana
