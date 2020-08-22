McHenry has priorities right
Dylan McHenry is the Democratic candidate for Indiana House District 30. His webpage (dylanforindiana.com) indicates that he is interested in several key issues that are of interest to residents in this area. First, he will work in support of organized labor and against the so-called “right to work” legislation that inhibits formation of labor unions. He favors utilizing the manufacturing capacity in Howard County to bring new jobs to Indiana, particularly in the newer green jobs market.
McHenry notes that while the state has built a budget surplus of $2 billion, the funding for public health has actually decreased by 17% or $4 million. He points out that “Indiana has the 8th highest maternal mortality rate in America,” a condition he will work to improve along with working to increase funding for Indiana public health and to reduce the price of prescription drugs. Public health funding is particularly important in this era of the COVID-19 virus.
McHenry observes that the school in District 30 where he teaches is receiving $1.4 million less than it did 10 years ago. This means that funding for the education of our children is actually decreasing by inflation. He resolves to advocate for schools, the backbone of Indiana communities, to receive the resources they need and for teachers to be appropriately compensated for the professionals they are. Indiana teacher pay is comparatively low making it difficult to recruit and keep excellent teachers.
McHenry will work to initiate no-excuse absentee voting so that no one who wants to vote need risk being infected by COVID-19 virus by having to go to a public voting place.
I think that Dylan McHenry has his priorities in the right place: “putting the citizens of Indiana first.” See his ideas at www.dylanforindiana.com. I plan to vote for him and hope you will consider voting for him as well.
D. Bruce Roberts, Ph.D., Kokomo
