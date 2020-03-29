If your agency or business has medical-grade masks, gowns, face shields, or other vital health care personal protective equipment (PPE) you would like to donate to health care workers, contact the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2407. We can accept donations of these items and will ensure they get to the high-need areas in our community.
The Howard County Health Department is not accepting homemade masks at this time.
Kristina Sommers, Howard Co. Health Dept.
