I was sad to see that the building that was home to the Neighborhood House was destroyed by fire recently.
I went to kindergarten at the Neighborhood House in 1934. I was 4 years old, along with my sister, who was 3 years old. Mrs. Snow was an older lady who walked our neighborhood and escorted all the kids to kindergarten. We walked to the Neighborhood House on Vaile Avenue.
Mrs. Koper was the head of the kindergarten, and when we got there, she gave all of us a new crayon of our own, which was very unusual since in those Depression days we were lucky to get a box of six crayons at Christmastime.
We had many happy days at the Neighborhood House on Vaile Avenue and we learned a lot to prepare us for elementary school, where I went when I was 5 years old at Jefferson School on Hoffer Street. Those were happy days.
Phyllis Hedrick, Kokomo
