Karena McClerkin, 18.
Last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at 10 p.m., at the intersection of Washington Street and Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana.
She is described as a black female, 5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds, with reddish brown shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and has "RIP" tattoo on her right forearm.
Karena was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray hoodie, ripped jeans and brown sandals.
Gerry McClerkin, Kokomo
