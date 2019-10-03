I read the article in the front page of the Kokomo Tribune last week about the monarch butterfly someone saw in Kokomo. We have developed 3.5 acres of our property as a wildlife refuge. We enjoy lots of birds, wildlife, and butterflies.
On Oct. 1 near sunset, I was going to our meadow, and there at the back of our yard where we enter our meadow was a whole flock of monarchs! They were coming to our sycamore tree to spend the night. We went back there after dark, and multitudes of monarchs were roosting in our sycamore.
The next day I went to the meadow mid-afternoon, and the meadow was full of monarchs. Nearing sunset I went out again, and I had never seen so many monarchs in one place in all my life! This went on for five nights.
They were congregating in our meadow to fly to Mexico for the winter.
There are four generations of monarchs in a summer. The last generation flies to Mexico. This was one more perk of our wilderness area behind us. If people would plant even a butterfly garden, and milkweed especially, this will help monarchs to come back.
Leelia Cornell, Greentown
