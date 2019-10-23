I retired from the Kokomo Police Department in January 2018. I immediately began working for Howard County government in the capacity as chief deputy coroner.
I met Tyler Moore in the capacity of county commissioner approximately two years before leaving KPD. I was appointed to a committee concerning an ongoing county project.
I have witnessed Tyler be the same person in public and private. I've learned Tyler has a deep concern and love for Howard County and the city of Kokomo. To Tyler, leading is much more than making lists. It's action. No one in a leadership position can or will make everyone happy, but Tyler serves in the best interest of us all. Becoming mayor is not just a bucket-list item for him. It comes with a deep sense of compassion and integrity. Tyler has (with others) led the county in a positive direction and as mayor will lead the city in the same positive direction.
Tyler is a good man and will bring a new level of trust, respect and leadership to the city that will radiate throughout its public servants as well as the entire city.
Please join my family and me in voting for Tyler Moore for mayor.
Shawn L. Haus, Kokomo
