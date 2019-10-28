In times like these, we all want to make sure we are in the hands of qualified elected officials. Tyler Moore is experienced and qualified to be mayor of the city of Kokomo.
Tyler has served as a county commissioner (county executive) since Jan. 1, 2009. I have worked directly with him for all 10 years. Tyler’s strong sense of duty and love for community is obvious by his current commitment to serve all Howard County people.
Tyler now wants to step over to a new executive position. He lives in the city limits of Kokomo, and he has been very concerned about the current city leadership. Tyler is honest, strong, kind and very hardworking. If elected, he is focused on bringing many great changes to this community.
However, I am specifically pleased that he has focused on two issues that are important to me: 1.) He is adamant that city government needs to be open and transparent, and 2.) He leads with integrity and kindness, making sure others are well informed and involved.
He is a bold leader, and listens and works with people well. His type of leadership will help the community grow and transition during the next four years together in unity and purpose, all included.
In addition, Tyler is very devoted to God, his church and his family.
I am voting for Tyler Moore and encouraging others to do the same. Please vote Tyler Moore for mayor of our great city.
Martha Lake, Kokomo
