In reference to the commentary by John Krull on the Kokomo Tribune’s Opinion section page Friday, Feb. 14, I feel prompted to provide the other side of what has become quite an argument across this nation.
Mr. Krull wrote, “For the record, just about every study or survey not paid for by the gun industry shows that violent crime rates tend to be lower in states and countries that have stricter gun laws.” A total falsehood, but then the left leaning populace tend to identify this without any specific source for any such study. Mr. Krull was able to avoid those journalistic standards because this was an opinion piece. Opinion pieces work best as it eliminates the need to apply facts; just what one thinks, no matter how wrong.
As gun ownership is assaulted by politicians and the mainstream media, crime rates soar upward, i.e., Chicago, Baltimore, any city in California, New York City. More and more restrictions are being instituted in these locations, yet no one is any safer in these jurisdictions … except of course, the criminals committing the crimes. This has been further exacerbated by efforts at bail reform that have put more criminals back out on the street rather than being a benefit to the poor. One has no need to examine "studies" that are typically biased by one side or other. Instead, look at real life. Anyone who has eyes to see can identify the problem. It certainly isn’t guns, but violence in general. And who typically demonstrates such violence? The inanimate object? Or, the human heart behaving out of evil intent?
Krull further stated that “what he [state Sen. Lucas] and his NRA brain trust contend is that, because the gun lobby and the gun industry have been so successful at flooding this country with guns, it now is an incredibly dangerous place.” What that side of this argument fails to see is that it is NOT the factions identified by Krull, or Lucas, who are responsible for "flooding the country with guns," but liberal politicians and the rest of the mainstream media that hold the very same false ideas as does Krull. Each time the advocation comes forward by liberal politicians about seizure, confiscation, restriction or complete denial of this right, sales go through the roof in that populace. You can track this behavior in New York, California, Maryland, Illinois and most recently Virginia. Furthermore, those sales have absolutely no indication on crime rates as no criminal truly goes to the gun shop and submits to a background check to purchase a firearm.
The Second Amendment states “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This doesn’t "provide" this right. It "guarantees" it through our government as a natural right that existed before this country was created.
The very media with which Krull identifies while being a director of a journalism school has been responsible for playing this fear up. Fear should be there, but for armed criminals, AND the inability to protect oneself from such when guns are available to only those who don’t care what the law is. There are laws prohibiting burglary, yet those occur every day. Murders are illegal, but yet they happen. And more will happen without the common citizen being able to defend themselves. As evidence, view the very precincts that ban guns now, then look at the crime rates put out by the FBI.
Robert McNally, Sharpsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.