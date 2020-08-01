Lots of names are being changed these days because someone or some group is offended. If a name honors something bad, of course it should change, but most names honor a good thing and shouldn't cause offense. Confederate generals, separatists, and supporters of slavery should not be honored; however, some of the founding fathers, for example, should be honored for their national contribution, while recognizing that they participated in that awful practice.
My alma mater, the University of Illinois, was called out for its mascot, Chief Illiniwek. In fact, the university is selecting a new symbol or mascot, and is voting on the Belted Kingfisher to replace the Indian chief. Perhaps some Indian references were negative, but that could be stopped while still honoring the chief.
Of course, “Redskins” has to go, but there are tons of other ethnic names. How about those Minnesota Vikings? Illinois and Indiana are state names. Are they offensive? Kokomo is an Indian name too. How far will we go to purge our land of its historic names? I would object to a place honoring “The Trail of Tears"!
Maybe we should rename our state for a flower. That couldn't offend anyone, could it? Would we pick some flower that we could disrespect, or would we pick a respectful flower? Would you rather name our state “Dandelion,” or would “Tulip” be better? (Careful, we might offend the Dutch flower growers!) Of course, we show respect when we choose a name for our state or our team.
Perhaps someone does use a name disrespectfully, and we are offended; but that should not cause us to change a good name. You can think of perfectly good names that children have abused and used to taunt another child.
In my opinion, we don't need to change names that offend only the most critical people. And those who demean a name should be called out for that. But a name honoring good is not the offense. A good name gives a sense of identity, pride, and history. Let's remember our history, both the good and the bad. We need to honor the good and remember the bad. Let's name things for the good – and be proud of that, and then let's respect the good that is represented by the name.
James L. Davis, Kokomo
