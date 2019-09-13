Most officials support infill
A letter to the editor that ran in the Sept. 8 issue of the Kokomo Tribune warrants a response and a reality check. Center Township board member Linda Koontz’s missive about a proposed contribution by Center Township to a local Urban Infill program was short on facts and omitted key details about the program.
Koontz referred to the program as a “city” program. The reality is it is a Kokomo Community Development Corp. program that is administered by the City of Kokomo.
She also failed to mention the program has received the majority of its funding (nearly $2 million) from the City of Kokomo.
Koontz also referenced a meeting in June where the project was discussed (not for the first time) and money was appropriated in a 2-1 vote. After board approval, the appropriation was sent to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, which reviewed and approved the request.
Koontz claims questions were left unanswered. The reality is every question asked was answered in a reasonable and timely manner. Any unanswered question was simply left unasked.
The reality is board president Steve Geiselman and the city employee who administers the program met with Trustee Robert Lee in the spring to discuss the program.
The board met to discuss the proposal in May, but Koontz had left the state for several months. Naturally, Center Township board business does not stop when a board member chooses to take a long sabbatical to the other side of the country.
Koontz, by her own admission, is upset by being placed in the minority as a result of last year’s election. Her newly found concern about the poor is not buttressed by her actions in her previous years on the township board. Koontz was opposed to the township assisting FSA when it desperately needed funds in order to keep the Domestic Violence Shelter open. She didn’t speak up for the poor when the previous trustee spent more than $50,000 on statues and monuments.
The reality is that Koontz is willing to turn the discussion of the township contributing to the betterment of the community into a political fight. This is petty and in stark contrast to the view many community groups and leaders have of the Urban Infill Program which is supported by the Homebuilders Association, Realtor Association of Central Indiana, all nine members of Kokomo Common Council, current Republican elected officials, economist Michael Hicks, and local mayoral candidates currently running for office.
It is wholly appropriate and in the best interest of our community to invest in proven programs that build up neighborhoods in a wrap-around approach toward combating poverty. Ms. Koontz has decided to encumber this progress for political reasons. The people served by Center Township, and the people who pay taxes in Center Township, deserve better.
Steve Geiselman and Natalie Guest, Kokomo
