I have an idea I would like to share as to a possible stand-alone building for our Kokomo Automotive Museum.
Championship Park is currently under development on the northeast side of Kokomo, near the new U.S. 31 bypass, and there is plentiful land and acreage for future growth. A hotel has been mentioned.
Would it be an option for Mayor Tyler Moore and others involved to personally sit down and listen to Mr. Jeff Shively, who is currently the director of development for our Kokomo Automotive Museum?
Mr. Shively has a vast knowledge of the history of our vintage cars and their value to Kokomo. I believe this building site could be a tourist attraction and located conveniently.
Perhaps the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau, our city and county officials could step up to the plate and consider the win-win opportunity with this choice site location.
We sincerely appreciate all the efforts of those behind the scenes who have contributed financially and tirelessly worked to keep our museum's plans to become a reality alive for Kokomo.
Shareen McClish, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.