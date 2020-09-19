Mark Zuckerberg’s billion-dollar baby, Facebook, is biased against Christians and conservative beliefs. My personal experience was that about 20% of my political and pro-life posts got censored by the so-called Facebook fact-checkers.
If you are looking for a place to exercise your free speech rights, then Facebook is hardly the place for you. Facebook leans heavily to the liberal left and the Democrat Party.
I started using Facebook for the first time in my life about three months ago. I wanted to use Facebook as a platform to voice my opinions on politics and social issues like abortion. I had no idea how hateful people on Facebook can be. The worst are the ones I call Facebook trolls. They are out to stir up conflict and anger. They are willing and eager to say the most mean and hateful things just to upset you. It is sad to think these people represent so many people’s attitudes and their lack of decorum.
Being new to Facebook, one day I noticed eight people I didn’t know following me. When I looked at these people's Facebook pages, I noticed they all looked like fake Facebook accounts, not real people. Three were foreigners. I didn’t mind that people started calling me all kind of names, but I did mind when they started threatening my family by name.
I made a mistake by listing the first names of my family members under my main photo. Evidently people would look at my Facebook page to get info on my family. They then weaponized this information to shut me up. Well, their efforts worked. My family is much more important to me than to argue with liberals and hateful morons on Facebook, so I pulled the plug.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
