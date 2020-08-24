Karen Altergott Roberts, Ph.D., M.Div., sends this Jeer for the practice of name-calling:
Name-calling is so popular. We worry about children bullying each other in school, when much of adult life is marred by the degradation of anyone who disagrees with you. And those who complain are told, “well, other people have had to put up with name-calling, so you do too.” No. Just. No.
Bullying often involves name-calling. It could be mild, and just hurts the victim to some degree. It could be harsh, and results in "othering," the practice of telling someone they don’t belong. They don’t belong here, they don’t belong to the tribe, they don’t belong anywhere. The worst level is name-calling that is dehumanizing. It becomes acceptable to hurt or even destroy the person once they have been dehumanized. The Nazi (National Socialist) regime in Germany, and other oppressive regimes, took this to the highest level. People in many, many human communities have been bullied, then "othered" and then destroyed. I come from a Christian ethnic group that was slaughtered and forcibly "relocated" in the last century. Authoritarian regimes have no problem othering and dehumanizing groups on whatever basis they choose. This has happened in the past, and I regard name-calling as just the seed of dehumanization.
I believe name-calling is popular because it makes the name-caller feel superior, it creates a group around those who agree with the label that is being put on others and belonging to a group make us feel good. We are social beings, created to care about other people. We should be able to care across our difference. But name-calling is a weapon used to hurt, diminish and excuse the mistreatment of others. It should not be popular. It should be called out and criticized by any person who believes in the intrinsic value of every human being who has breath, who has dignity and worth, who has the right to be present in community and who has the right to pursue happiness. But happiness must not come at the expense of hurting others.
I have been angry, and I have called people names. I knew it was wrong, and in my regret, I apologized. Today, if you challenge someone’s right to use slurs, name-calling, or dehumanizing labels for people, you risk being told to "deal with it," you risk conflict, you may risk injury. People I know who practice name-calling routinely are not interested in being corrected. They are not interested in anyone other than their tribe. Their tribe could be "progressive," it could be "supremacist", it could be "faith based" – anyone can get into the practice of name-calling. It hurts. It is divisive. It leads to dehumanizing. Our society is on the edge of something. Please don’t use name-calling to push anyone over the edge. Amen?
Please, check yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.