As I watch as our country boils over in anger and mistrust, it frightens me. I write this today because I want to get out my frustration that I have for what is happening in our country today. I am afraid of where this is all going. Are we on a trajectory to the total demise of our country? Have relationships between the races been damaged forever?
What happened to George Floyd was a horrendous act by a corrupt cop. Derek Chauvin, the cop who kneeled on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, showed no human compassion for Mr. Floyd while he was pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Everyone in America should have been shaken by this senseless, violent act. People rightfully protested George Floyd’s murder.
But, to depict most white Americans as being uncaring or racist would be unfair. One thing I have learned in my life is that none of us are perfect. I certainly am not perfect. The same holds true for governments. No government on the face of the earth is perfect, none! Do we all need to continue to work together for a fair society for all? By all means, yes!
If you listen to so many people today, you would think that we must be the worst country in the world. Athletes, celebrities, the media and politicians, they lament on and on about our flaws, how bad we are. I humbly disagree. We, the vast majority of the American people, are good. Most Americans, white and Black, are good. They want to live in peace and get along.
I embrace America’s most lofty aspiration, that all men were created equal, that they were endowed by their Creator with certain rights, that among them these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
My wish for America today is for healing, for better understanding, for love for each other. We are all one America. United we will stand or divided we will fall. Our country's soul is in the balance.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
