Throughout human history, there have only been short periods without war. Zero-sum thinking leads identity groups (tribes) to take what they want from a weaker group. In such anarchy, the strongest, cruelest leaders overwhelm their enemies.
We want a country of cooperative progress, not a nation where the strong just take what they want. This means we have to negotiate tribal fairness.
Which is your tribe? Are you “different” in some way? Are you Black? Are you a woman? Are you Hispanic? Are you Asian? Native American? Male? White? You are probably at least two of these things, but which is your tribe? Feminism? BLM? Supremist of some sort? I’m not saying it is always bad to have a communal tribe, but I am saying that fighting between tribes is not what civilized people do.
The really important question is, “How did Western Civilization establish governments that care for the weaker citizens?” Why should I help my neighbor who is different from me? The answer often lies in our foundational faith and family teaching; we need to feel like a “good” person.
Altruism, doing good for a weaker person or cause, has developed in Western Civilization. How many minorities (dissidents) have been killed in Russia, China, and African nations in the last 100 years? Many millions. Forcing someone into a different tribe, which is a goal of socialism, has a bloody history. Please, please, don’t force me into your tribe; I am different.
The success of Western society should not be taken lightly. Feudalism in Europe led to many wars, but peace was eventually achieved through negotiation. He who did not negotiate, like Hitler, was eventually defeated by those who would negotiate. Even minority causes are recognized by civilized people and supported by many tribes.
Differences can be resolved with negotiation. Men and women can actually resolve issues at home, in the workplace, and in society by negotiation. Unfair practices can be resolved without warfare; fairness is universal. Racial injustices can be recognized and addressed in discussion. The non-negotiator can be overcome with the combined efforts of those who seek fairness.
Individual injustices (George Floyd) may be beyond resolution, but the example shows everyone the best way forward. It is not necessary for our tribe to declare war on another tribe because of offense.
James L. Davis, Kokomo
