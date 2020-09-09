It almost seems forgotten out here. As if it had happened in a different world, perhaps another lifetime, but I still remember every detail, every emotion, as if it were yesterday.
Sept. 11, 2001, was a bright, sunny, beautiful Tuesday. I was 16 and in my sophomore year of high school in Connecticut. I went to school like any other day. A friend came into class and tried to tell me something she heard on the radio about a plane hitting a building in New York. Then they made the announcement. The first plane hit the World Trade Center and all classrooms would be tuned into the news and that school would not be dismissed. My heart sank. My friend, who would later commit suicide that night, hugged me and told me that it was all going to be OK.
I saw people jumping out of buildings. I heard them hit the ground. My neighbors were in there. My family was in there. I could not stop staring, trying to process what I was witnessing. Then the second plane hit. There were screams all around me. I began to shake and cry, as did many others.
The state went under lockdown and school dismissed immediately. I was terrified. My mom picked my sisters and I up, Dad had told her not to let us on the buses. I saw my Dad cry for the first and only time in my life. They frantically tried to make phone calls, but the lines were overloaded. The news was on TV and the rest of the day is a numbing blur, no one we knew in there had survived.
My world was completely destroyed. The person I was no longer exists. Every emotion replays each year, just as fresh as that day. Terror-stricken, hurt, empty, powerless and helpless. In the coming days I will remember the fighter jets heading out in groups. We were at war. I no longer felt safe, and never would again.
This year I will go into work early to lower our flag to half-staff. I will learn to tell my story. I will keep the memories alive. With events around the world now, it is important to remember a time when we all once joined together. When every American raised a flag and put their arms around each other. I will always remember, I will never forget.
Tiffany Cavazos, Greentown
