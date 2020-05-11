Unity is paramount in America’s defense against invading forces and unexpected catastrophes such as the coronavirus. The coronavirus was created by man in China. It is a killer and knows no boundaries. It is a world war against humanity. The struggle for victory hinges on unity of the American people.
News media are the biggest obstacle between unity and division. The editorial page is reserved for political hacks and Trump bashers. America is an economical struggle for survival. States with sanctuary cities were broke long before coronavirus. The Democratic Party is now trying to bail them out with tax money and blame it on the coronavirus. Blue states and sanctuary cities and news media will more than likely default.
The search for survival will be brutal. Small business and news media will take the biggest hit because of the erosion of demand. Computers, smartphones and biased reporters will all play a part in the equation.
Ondis Brantley, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.