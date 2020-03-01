Once again, the NIMBYs of eastern Howard County are calling on us to stop proposed changes around them, with their protests against building fields of solar panels. Panels that would harvest the sun’s energy for producing electricity for powering our homes and homes in other communities.
The panels are only somewhat different from the fields where corn and beans are grown today. Fields that harvest the sun’s energy for producing crops that are fed to animals that we feed on to power our bodies.
Let us keep in mind that eastern Howard County is a prime location for building facilities producing electricity, as long as they do not need large amounts of cooling water. The various long-distance electric transmission lines we see marching across that part of the county are “interstate highways of electric transmission.”
The large substation, east of Greentown, is an “interchange” between the different “highways.” It provides easy access to the “interstate highway system of electric transmission.” If you insist on building along a major highway, then you need to accept the impacts, good and bad, of building there.
Allowing the construction of the fields of solar panels will benefit the residents, property owners, and business people, like the farmers, of eastern Howard County, and Howard County, as a whole, by providing additional industrial tax base helping pay for the schools and other government services needed by the families living out there. A tax base not subject to the limitations in current tax law subsidizing homes and farms.
Keep in mind, the NIMBYs’ proposed alternative of building more homes will not pay enough in taxes to pay for the services they need from the government, like schools, police and fire protection, roads and other services. Homes are subsidized by businesses like the stores, offices, and factories in the cities and towns, and the farms in rural areas. At the same time, the solar panels, like the cropland they replace, will require no additional schools and little other governmental services.
Besides, the solar panels are passive. They will not “wave” at you nor cast long shadows, like the previously proposed wind turbines, as they harvest the sun’s power. They are more efficient producers of electricity than burning coal or natural gas. Nor, will they continuously poison the air as burning coal and natural gas does. Overall, they produce their power with less than a tenth of the environmental cost of burning coal. Their creators are even addressing the “no sun/no wind” problem with gigawatt-scale battery parks.
The NIMBYs could demand the panels’ owners screen the solar panels. The owners could reduce the visual impact of the solar panels by building berms and other landscaping around the neighboring homes and along area roads. We see such screening installed around newer industrial uses and other similar uses.
Our elected and appointed government leaders need to balance the needs and desires of those seeking to invest in our county, of those living near those investments, and of the county as a whole, as they make their decisions on this matter. Not just listen to the fears of a few.
Glen Boise,
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.