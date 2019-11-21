So many know Brian Bosma for his contributions of unparalleled consequence at a time when our state needed strength in the speaker’s chair. Others know him for his incredible capacity to give to causes serving those most in need.
Since the turn of this century, I’ve come to know Brian as a trusted friend, and for that reason alone, he’ll remain on my speed dial. Speaker Bosma’s the type of state leader you don’t replace, you only follow. I’m wishing Brian and Cheryl an equally personally fulfilling next chapter in life, once this one comes to a close.
Eric Holcomb, Indiana governor
Commented
