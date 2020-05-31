It is all right to compile a list of President Trump's perceived mishandlings of some situations, as long as that list is not meant to alone convey to us who President Trump is. Such a list could be made for any of us, and would you appreciate that be representative of who you are?
Everyone has a good side, and the person who does not admit to that truth for whatever reason, will never see it, which says more about that person than it does his subject.
Consider the Bible's King David. What if all we had to go on about him was his episode with Bathsheba? She was another man's wife, David saw and wanted her, she came to him and they had relations, she conceived and to hide it David brought her husband back from the front so he could be with her and hopefully hide the king's involvement. But her husband didn't cooperate, so David sent him to the front lines with instructions that he be killed in action. This was accomplished and King David took the other man's wife for his own. But God was displeased with this, and the baby died. If this was all the chronicler told us about King David, would we not think of him as evil, a horrible man with no good side to him? What was there to like?
But the chronicler also told us that David was God's chosen man to be king of Israel, in spite of his faults. And David also left us with Psalm 23. We got the bad, but we also got the good of King David, enabling our opinion of him to not be so harsh.
Presenting President Trump as a sum total of a list of perceived misdeeds alone is not being honest or giving us the complete man, without acknowledging his good side that is also present, whether it is admitted or not.
For one, it could be said that President Trump doesn't call those of us who in the past have been considered unworthy and discredited citizens, "deplorables."
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
