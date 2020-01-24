Hey, has anyone heard from Republican Congressman Jim Baird?
I have contacted the 4th District U.S. Congressman’s office on several occasions through his web portal and never received a reply. I indicated to Congressman Baird that I was a registered independent, minority voter living in his district. I believe that my concerns regarding racially stoked rhetoric coming out of Washington and about sensible gun legislation were both legit; but he never responds.
The last time I contacted him was on Aug. 7, 2019. No response! Now, I am left wondering why and just what is his policy regarding answering constituents concerns.
Perhaps the congressman only replies back to Republicans; or maybe it was the subjects. Maybe it was my ethnicity. And with all due respect, maybe he is still trying to formulate a good response. We know Trump discredits journalists and abruptly stopped White House press briefings to disrupt information flow to the public; maybe he has ordered GOP congressmen to do the same with their constituents.
The Trump-effect of lies, one-way communication, alternative truths, rudeness, intolerance and unconcern for others has become the Republican Party brand. Right now, the no-response is a mystery that can only be answered by Rep. Baird. However, it is still awfully discourteous behavior and it isn’t any way to treat constituents.
While I disagreed with some of his predecessor’s (former Congressman Todd Rokita's) policy stands, his staff was always professional and courteous and answered back in a timely manner.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
