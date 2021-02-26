I seldom read the Tribune because your views are generally 180 degrees opposite of mine. If I do read your paper, it's for the cartoons and/or the obits. However, your article on elderly care on Feb. 24 was very good and certainly enlightening.
I have had family in nursing homes during this health crises and I can identify with the points brought out in this piece. I am 83 and my wife, 78, and I cringe at the thought of someday being caught up in this mess.
I can trace my ancestry in Indiana to before it became a state, and when I look at the way we treat the children and the elderly, I am sometimes ashamed to call myself a Hoosier.
And I am certainly disgusted with the Indiana Legislature.
If you continue this kind of reporting, I may have to head your plea to support our local newspapers.
Robert Reef, Forest
