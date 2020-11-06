The National Guard will not solve the basic problems facing nursing homes in Indiana. I greatly admire the Guard and respect their loyalty to any call to duty. I do not respect Gov. Holcomb’s short-sightedness at this particular time in Indiana – he could open the door to real reform of the nursing homes.
Did you know that Indiana has some of the worst quality long-term care in the nation? This needs to be dealt with on an emergency basis in our state, but it needs to be dealt with on a national level as well.
Good news for Indiana, we do have someone in Washington who might care. Sen. Mike Braun serves on the Special Committee on Aging. He has expressed to me, through his staff, an active interest in trying to improve the living situation of elders in the nation and, of course, in Indiana. Good! Here are some ideas.
First, reexamine residential design for long-term care facilities. Green Tree homes, which are smaller, resident centered facilities, exist around the nation. The excellent quality of care could be replicated. There is one in Carmel. Design is centered on the residents, not the staff. Individual freedom for elderly people is enhanced. Also, the principles of the Eden Alternative (www.edenalt.org) show ways elderly people can thrive in long-term care and live a meaningful life to the very end. This requires good decision-making and wise leadership.
It is way past time for physical and organizational redesign! The current physical design allows infectious diseases to easily spread. We need to offer protection without isolation of residents.
Second, increase staff pay to livable wages. Apparently, federal investments in enhancing nursing home care mainly went to administrators’ salaries. Pay for essential workers in nursing homes (CNP and all levels of workers) is so low that many work 60-80 hours in more than one facility, leading to rapid spread of infection from place to place and person to person.
Third, build up the credibility and affordability and security of in-home services. As a pastor, I have visited many older people receiving home care services. I have observed great variation, and sometimes too few hours were provided to make in-home care workable. I have seen that home care can be excellent for some people, but terribly lonely for others. Many people cannot be cared for at home, due to medical needs.
Nursing homes are an essential part of long-term care. Therefore, our top priority must be improving nursing home care in Indiana, and in the nation.
Karen Altergott Roberts, Kokomo
