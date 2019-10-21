A recent Abbie Smith newspaper advertisement got my attention.
Well, actually, reading it drew such a stark contrast between Ms. Smith and Mr. Tyler Moore. I had to check it out for myself. I looked at both candidates' websites. I read both of their platforms. Here are my two big takeaways:
1. Tyler Moore really doesn't have a platform. He has two single policy pages on his website - mostly involving meeting with people and groups and discussing issues. Abbie has a complete, comprehensive, actionable plan to move the city forward.
2. Abbie Smith is not Greg Goodnight. Read her platform. It is bold. It is new. It is not a continuation of the past 12 years. She really has fresh ideas and a fresh perspective.
Don't take my word for it. Got to the candidates' websites yourself. Read their platforms. Notice the differences.
Kim Jenkins, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.