A recent Abbie Smith newspaper advertisement got my attention.

Well, actually, reading it drew such a stark contrast between Ms. Smith and Mr. Tyler Moore. I had to check it out for myself. I looked at both candidates' websites. I read both of their platforms. Here are my two big takeaways:

1. Tyler Moore really doesn't have a platform. He has two single policy pages on his website - mostly involving meeting with people and groups and discussing issues. Abbie has a complete, comprehensive, actionable plan to move the city forward.

2. Abbie Smith is not Greg Goodnight. Read her platform. It is bold. It is new. It is not a continuation of the past 12 years. She really has fresh ideas and a fresh perspective.

Don't take my word for it. Got to the candidates' websites yourself. Read their platforms. Notice the differences.

Kim Jenkins, Kokomo

