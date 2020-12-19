As President Trump continues to fight for his constitutional rights, Nancy Pelosi has boldly announced she purposely delayed COVID relief to help ensure Biden got elected. Take a moment and think about that.
The person No. 3 in the succession order literally hurt hundreds of thousands of small businesses? Is this acceptable? Well it shouldn’t be, but with the protection she gets from the media there will be little effect.
In fact most who only watch the mainstream media won’t know because it won’t be broadcast. Nancy’s action is one of the most craven, callous political acts in our history and she proclaimed it at her press conference.
This isn’t conspiracy. This is fact and it is sadly what is important to her. Not her duty to the American people, but to her political power.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
