If I had school-age children, I wouldn’t consider sending them to school in a state where COVID-19 is alive and spreading - not even if the virus lasted a full year.
Which is more important?
1) Losing a few months … or even a full year of classroom instruction, or
2) Possibly losing the child?
We know that children as young as 5 can die of the COVID-19 virus. It has already happened.
I can’t imagine the agony of having to make such a horrible decision.
Children sometimes “flunk” a grade and must repeat it before moving on. That doesn’t cripple them for life! So what is the point of risking their lives to fulfill the desires of a president who rarely mentions the number of deaths or expresses compassion for the families suffering the loss of loved ones?
School instruction can always be gained at a future date, but what about the parents, siblings and grandparents who could be infected by a child who innocently brings the virus home? What about the teachers, secretaries, teacher’s aides, school nurses, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and custodians at the school? Are they not also at risk?
The only ones who need to go to school during the pandemic are Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos. They both need to learn how to think and reason. Sending children into a situation that might cause their death — and the deaths of their loved ones — is not a reasonable option; it’s an egomaniacal political decision to prop up a failing egomaniac.
Othello Bach, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.