State Sen. Jim Buck has proposed to the Senate Elections Committee removing the primary election for those seeking office in the U.S. Senate. SB 75 would remove citizens from the voting process in direct violation of the 17th Amendment.
While I admit to disagreeing with Sen. Buck on most topics, this bill is a heinous attempt to completely overlook the will of all people. This is not a partisan issue, it’s an American issue.
Contact his office at 1-800-382-9467 or email him at senator.buck@iga.in.gov to make your opinion known!
Kim Patterson, Kokomo
