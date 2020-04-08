Palm Sunday, 55 years ago
Kokomo, April 11, 1965.
I remember that Palm Sunday in Kokomo as if it were yesterday; the day before as a seemingly innocuous prelude ...
Waiting for my uncle to pick me up on Saturday in my dorm room at Indiana University, anticipating spring break; having the anticipation end with the sound of the door open at the far end of the hallway and his approach heralded by the cadence of his footsteps replicated hundreds of times over the decades ...
Stopping off at Westfield for a cherry Coke as was our habit; gladdened by the sight of the gas tank welcoming me home; reuniting with my family I hadn’t seen for weeks; going out on a date with my future wife and high school sweetheart at Cedar Crest Lanes — bowling games of 146 and 147 ...
Awakening on April 11 at 11:10 a.m.; hearing the first tornado watch issued around noon; driving with my mother and sister to my grandparents for my belated birthday dinner replete with turkey and filet; commemorating an exodus from an adolescence then available only in memory ...
Recognizing early on the nature of what was transpiring around me ...
Dread forming in the pit of my stomach ...
I knew I would never again experience a day such as this in my lifetime — all the classic signs coming together as a portend of disaster — the cloudless sky, not a breath of wind, the humidity, the barometer literally dropping like a rock ...
Hearing the sound of a train close by and betting my grandmother a dollar that we would have a tornado later on — hoping I wouldn’t have occasion to collect despite a premonition to the contrary ...
In late afternoon driving to Hills Snappy Service for the last hamburgers I would have occasion to enjoy from this favored place; en route encountering childhood friends whom I would never see again as well ...
The issuance of a second, more ominous tornado watch replacing the first, coincidental with the return to my grandparents ...
Wanting to work in a session of basketball at Foster Park amidst the gathering clouds and gloom; sitting at the corner of Apperson Way and Superior listening to the static on the car radio; the soft crackling a forewarning of the chaos and carnage in the offing ...
Hearing the first report of death and destruction wrought by tornadoes north of us ...
Memorial gym quickly receding from view that soon would serve as a morgue ...
Quickly returning home because of an increasing wind from the southeast, the final harbinger of the impending havoc; the final piece of the puzzle to fall into place ...
Precursors to the onslaught unfolded ever so quickly and inevitably; one after another in sequence as I had read about so often and could easily recite ...
This was distressingly real for me and urgent; the thickening clouds; the sign at McDonald’s on Sycamore and Market flickering off and on before the power going out altogether; calling my grandparents and uncle to hurry over and avail themselves the use of our basement ...
Being beaned by a golf-ball sized hailstone and seeing stars once they had pulled in our driveway; hunkering down in the basement and hearing an urgent announcement from Logansport that a tornado was headed for Kokomo ...
Then it hit, 7:43 p.m.; afterwards standing outside I heard all the sirens, the mournful cries of a mournfully wounded city; saw the ambulance speed by our apartment with the man lying unconscious inside; watched the lightning to the east in amazement as the tornado rampaged toward Greentown ...
Then a plea for anyone knowing first aid to report to St. Joseph’s Hospital; immediately granted permission to pass through a roadblock and told to hurry ...
There I saw the mangled lives and bodies; the arrival of Red Cross and personnel from Grissom Air Force Base ...
I left St. Joseph’s at midnight, stunned and in a state of disbelief ...
The rest of spring break was spent helping with cleanup of Russiaville, Alto, Kokomo, and Greentown ...
I remember April 11, 1965, in Kokomo as if it were yesterday ...
Or if I was reawakening it, about to relive it anew.
Greg “J.G.” Perkins, Seattle, Washington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.