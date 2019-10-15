God, country, flag, parents and elders were loved and respected in the era I grew up in.
The NRA, then and now, was there to advocate knowledge and safety in firearms handling and use and the freedom to own. That is our Second Amendment right.
The NRA or racks of available firearms in gun shops are not responsible for killings. That would mean knives, cars and even hands should be banned.
We need to put the blame where it belongs: unto mental instability and lack of common sense. People kill people, not guns.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.