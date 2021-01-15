You have heard of Harvey Haddix pitching 12 perfect innings of baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1959 game, only to lose in the 13th inning. But have you heard of a similar feat by Harry McIntire in a 1906 game, this time against the Pirates?
John Reid McIntire was born in Dayton, Ohio, on Jan, 11, 1879. He spent five years in the minors, then made it to the Big Leagues with the Brooklyn Superbas in 1905. A side-arm pitcher with a poor team, three times he lost more than 20 games in a season, going 8-25 in 1905, 13-21 in 1906, and 11-20 in 1908. Traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1910, he got into the 1910 World Series in a losing cause against the Philadelphia Athletics as a reliever, and posted an 0-1 record in two appearances. He finished up his career in 1913 with a short stint playing for the Cincinnati Reds.
He had control problems. In 1907 and 1909 he walked more batters than he struck out, and he hit 20 in 1905, 20 in 1908, and 21 in 1909. Then came Aug. 1, 1906, and a game against Pittsburgh at Brooklyn's Washington Park.
Against a Pirates team that included all-time great Honus Wagner, McIntire pitched 10 innings of perfect ball, no runs, no hits, no walks, no hit batsmen, no nothing. In the top of the 10th, with Claude Ritchey at bat, the game was stopped for a rain delay. When play resumed Ritchey managed the Pirates' first hit, a single, but he didn't score. Brooklyn couldn't score either, and then in the top of the 13th inning the Pirates strung several hits together and pushed over a run to beat McIntire 1-0.
For his career McIntire was 71-117 with an ERA of 3.22. He was pretty good with the bat for a pitcher, hitting .218 lifetime. After baseball he seemed to live as a loner on society's fringe. He lived in Louisiana and Florida, his main occupation seemed to be a gambler, and he also gave golf lessons, did some scouting of ballplayers, and got in some fishing.
He passed on Jan. 9, 1949, at Daytona Beach, Florida, and was buried in Dayton, Ohio's Woodland Cemetery. He is not remembered as well as Harvey Haddix, but what he did in that one perfect game was no less noteworthy.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
