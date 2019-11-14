Can politicians learn anything from pro football besides punting on balanced budgets and blocking useful legislation? Probably not, but there are other parallels between the gridiron and gridlock.
About 20 years ago when the struggling Chicago Bears played the equally woeful New Orleans Saints in a nail-biter, one of the play-by-play announcers remarked that it was an exciting game between two really bad teams. That’s what the current presidential campaign/impeachment debacle feels like: a titanic scrum between two bumbling giants that almost no one can stand. On second thought, tedious is probably a better word than exciting.
When a starting quarterback is about to return from an injury, teams weigh the risk of him returning too soon vs. the chance of losing the next game(s) without him. Teams may make the wrong decision, but at least they agonize over the pros and cons of the QB's return.
I don’t see similar deliberation from Democrats in their hasty march to impeach President Trump, or thoughtful rebuttal from Republican lawmakers. One side piously points fingers while the other shrieks “fake news” and scours every corner for scapegoats.
Have Democrats considered that removing Richard Nixon required bipartisan and public support? Do Republicans factor in the long term effects, even if impeachment fails? Remember, Gerald Ford was a one term president.
Between the Trump team’s disgraceful middle-school-level petulance and the Democrats' dour, schoolmarmish finger pointing, it’s hard to feel noble backing either side.
Penalize both teams — for roughing the voter.
Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
