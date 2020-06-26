To the Honorable Eric J. Holcomb, governor of Indiana:
As a public school teacher, I would like to address the matter of standardized testing for the upcoming school year. Schools are in the process of adapting to the guidelines put forth by the Department of Education. As we return to school we are far more concerned about the physical and emotional well being of students rather than their standardized test scores. For students, families, and teachers across Indiana, I ask that you apply for a waiver to suspend standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.
Recent studies have shown that remote learning was simply ineffective. Communities in our area lack the internet access to make remote learning successful. This means that students have missed out on months of critical instruction. As we enter the 2020-2021 school year, teachers need the freedom to address gaps in learning without the looming pressure of high stakes standardized tests. The middle of a pandemic is certainly not the time to increase pressure on students, families and teachers. Instead, Indiana should be at the forefront of promoting and fostering growth in students.
As school districts build their re-entry plans, it is important that they have the flexibility to adapt to the needs of their students. Our students have missed out on so many meaningful opportunities, both educationally and socially. They should not have to additionally navigate the pressures of high stakes testing on the heels of a collective traumatic experience. Please, I urge you to apply for a waiver to suspend standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year. This action can foster a new era of public education in Indiana where students are prioritized and their growth is joyfully celebrated. Thank you for doing the right thing for our students, families, teachers and communities.
So far this letter of petition has received over 4,700 signatures on change.org. Hoosiers are making their voices heard on this issue. I urge you to listen.
Dylan McHenry, Greentown
