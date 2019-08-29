As many of you know, I’m involved in this year’s mayoral run. Should Michael Virgin be elected, I will be his pick for deputy mayor. Because we are a grassroots campaign going against a well-entrenched Democratic Party, there are times when I’ve had to politically attack or call something or someone out to get a point across. I don’t deny this, and it would be fake if I put on a smile and acted peaceful while behind the scenes I was going after someone. The fact is that although I prefer peace and compromise, I am also aware there are times to fight back, and I’m not pretending to be perfect or innocent in this year’s political run. I own up to my harsher side; it’s part of who I am.
I think the local Democratic Party would like us to go on the offensive against mayoral candidate Tyler Moore so we split the conservative vote. The truth is, however, the vote already is split. In fact, it’s a political free-for-all this year. So instead of attacking Moore, I will go the other route and be neutral and objective.
Michael Virgin and Tyler Moore have both perceived pros and cons to their political runs.
Tyler’s family has deep roots in the community. He is intelligent and is experienced in local politics. Opponents to him will point a past political history of occasional inaction and lack of transparency. There is also an anti-union stain for the way the commissioners denied the county employees opportunity to vote on unionizing.
Michael is also intelligent and as a newcomer has innovative, fresh ideas for Kokomo. He wants transparency to the public and a merit-based system for city departments. Opponents to him will point out he lacks local political experience and does not have significant roots in the area yet.
Instead of attacking Moore, I will just point out both he and Michael have different styles and approaches to local government. It’s not that one is good and the other bad - it’s just that they are different.
So may the best candidate win. That way Kokomo can move forward in finding balance between conservatism and economic development.
Adam Renshaw, Kokomo
