It is my opinion that all the political talk today is as truthful as pro wrestling. Most people know the drama is fictional but still subscribe to it as the truth.
It is disturbing that our politicians seldom deal in fact and truth, and both parties are caught in the neverending spin. They must really think that the electorate is stupid.
Well, we are not, at least most us anyway.
I look forward to the ballot box when we, the American people, will vote, and not for the best dramatic series but rather for those who will govern.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.