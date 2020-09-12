Why did it take Joe Biden and the Democrats three months to condemn the rioting and violence in so many of America’s largest cities?
During the four nights of the Democratic National Convention, silence. During the looting in Chicago and L.A., nothing. In night after night of rioting and violence on the streets of Portland, Democrats said nothing. Why didn’t the Democrats denounce the senseless murder of retired Police Captain David Dorn during St. Louis riots? Where was Joe Biden and Democrats' outrage when an 8-year-old Atlanta girl Secoriea Turner got shot to death? More silence.
So what did it take for Joe Biden and the Democrats to break the silence after three months? A Democrat paid focus group was the reason Joe Biden and the Democrats started speaking out against the violence. The focus group told Joe Biden and the Democrats they were on the wrong side of this issue with voters. To be clear, it was not 8-year-old Secoriea Turner's or David Dorn's senseless murders. It was for votes. Joe Biden and the Democrats put politics over people. This should tell you everything you need to know about Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.